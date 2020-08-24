16 and Recovering, a new docuseries about teens struggling with addiction, is coming to MTV.

The network shared a premiere date, Sept. 1, and a first trailer for the series Monday on Twitter.

"This is the pain of addiction. This is the power of recovery," MTV captioned the post.

16 and Recovering is a four-part limited series that will air during National Recovery Month. The show follows several students at Northshore Recovery High School in Beverly, Mass.

In the preview, the teens face challenges as they work to earn their high school diploma.

Northshore Recovery High School was founded in 2006 by Michelle Lipinski, who is seen guiding and supporting the students in the trailer.

"I founded Recovery High School because I started seeing the face of my students change," Lipinski says. "These children in their worst day come here. That doesn't happen in regular schools -- they just disappear."

16 and Recovering marks the revival of MTV's 16 and franchise, which also includes 16 and Pregnant. 16 and Pregnant inspired the spinoff Teen Mom.