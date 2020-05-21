Netflix is teasing a "wild ride" in 13 Reasons Why Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared posters for the show's fourth and final season Thursday on Twitter.

The posters depict the senior high school yearbook photos for Clay Jenson (Dylan Minnette) and Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn). Signatures on Clay's photo ominously say, "You ready to let those secrets out?" and "I know you framed Monty."

"Senior year is going to be on wild ride," the post reads.

Netflix shared a trailer for the season Wednesday that shows Clay and his friends struggling to keep the secrets of seasons past. Winston (Deaken Bluman) is hellbent on clearing Monty's (Timothy Granaderos) name for Bryce's (Justin Prentice) murder.

13 Reasons Why is based on the Jay Asher novel of the same name. The series follows Clay, a high school student whose friend Hannah Baker ( Katherine Langford ) dies by suicide after experiencing sexual assault and bullying.

The show co-stars Alisa Boe, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif and Christian Navarro. Brian Yorkey, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Joy Gorman serve as executive producers.

Season 4 premieres June 5.