The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why is coming to Netflix in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a premiere date, June 5, for Season 4 in a video Monday.

The video features footage of the cast attending the show's emotional final table read. The Season 4 cast includes Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif and Christian Navarro.

Netflix also shared photos from the final table read on Twitter.

"13 Reasons Why: the final season: June 5," the caption reads.

Season 4 will follow the Liberty High School senior class as they prepare for graduation. The students must keep a dangerous secret buried and face "heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever," according to an official logline.

13 Reasons Why is based on the Jay Asher novel of the same name. The show centers on Clay Jensen (Minnette), a high school student whose friend Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) dies by suicide after experiencing bullying and sexual assault.

13 Reasons Why features Brian Yorkey, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Joy Gorman as executive producers. Season 4 will feature new cast members Gary Sinise and Jan Luis Castellanos.