A Nebraska woman who scored a $128,000 lottery jackpot said she almost missed out on her prize due to the deadline for buying tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacey Elmborg of Omaha told Nebraska Lottery officials she arrived at the Baker's supermarket at Lakeside Hills Plaza only minutes before the 9 p.m. deadline to buy her ticket for the Aug. 8 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

Elmborg said she went to the customer service counter and was concerned she was going to miss the deadline when she found there was no clerk at the counter.

The clerk, who was helping another customer bag their groceries, arrived just in time to help Elmborg buy her ticket.

Elmborg's ticket, bearing the family birthday numbers 9-14-17-19-22, turned out to be a $128,000 winner.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to move into a new place with her son.