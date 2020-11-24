A 12-year-old Georgia boy who has been accepted to attend Georgia Tech said he plans to study aerospace engineering for a career in space exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Anderson, 12, who is dual-enrolled in high school and Chattahoochee Technical College, is aiming to start classes at Georgia Tech next fall, his family said.

"I think I am going to go to Mars, and do more school, I think, and try to get my master's at Georgia Tech," Anderson told WSB-TV.

"Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I'll probably get my Ph.D. at MIT. And then I think I'll start working at either NASA or SpaceX."

The boy's parents said they noticed their son was exceptionally intelligent at a very young age.

"At 3 weeks old, I did notice that Caleb was trying to mimic some of my words. ... By 4 months, he was picking up basic signs," mother Claire Anderson said.

Father Kobi Anderson said Caleb was asking questions from the time he was able to talk.

"He's kind of always been this way, where you'll ask these very deep, profound questions, and you don't expect to see that from a 3-year-old," he said. "That's kind of been our road, our journey."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The precocious 12-year-old, who has received an offer from comedian Steve Harvey to cover the cost of his tuition at Georgia Tech, offered some advice for other kids seeking to emulate his successes.

"If you want to succeed, you have to do two things. Number one, you have to learn to fail," he said. "That's a really big part of winning, too. ... And the second part is, you always try. ... If somebody says, 'You can't do that,' that doesn't mean it's not possible."