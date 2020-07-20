Jihoon gushed about how Deavan was his "fantasy" girl and he was blown away by her modeling photos, and the couple used translating apps to communicate with each other.
Deavan and Jihoon talked to each other every day for three months before Jihoon made plans to travel to America and meet Deavan and her daughter Drascilla in person for the first time. Drascilla was three years old at the time and will turn five this August.
It didn't take long for Jihoon and Deavan to fall in love, and they had sex during that trip, which resulted in a surprise and unplanned pregnancy. The baby was going to be Jihoon's first child.
Jihoon and Deavan found out they were expecting after six positive pregnancy tests confirmed their suspicions on the day he was leaving to return to South Korea in 2018.
After Jihoon returned home to South Korea, the couple had every intention of getting married and being a family.
So after Deavan won the approval of Jihoon's parents -- which wasn't an easy task -- Jihoon popped the question during a lunch at a Las Vegas restaurant and then planned to fly to America two months later for the birth of his child.
Jihoon went on to book a flight back to America for Deavan's scheduled section; however, Deavan learned the baby had to be delivered early because her blood pressure was really high, in the 170s, which was "extremely dangerous."
Deavan asked Jihoon to change his ticket and fly back to the United States earlier, but he admitted it was too expensive and refused, which frustrated Deavan because she had previously asked him not to buy a ticket at all in case the baby came early.
Jihoon eventually made his way to the United States to meet his son, but he had a lot of learning to do, like changing diapers. He also revealed to Deavan he had lost his job.
Jihoon's "lack of financial responsibility" really worried Deavan, especially since he had nine months while she was pregnant to save for a baby.
Jihoon told Deavan not to worry and their future would be bright, but Deavan was sick of hearing "trust me" and said she needed things to actually happen.
The time then finally came for Deavan to move to South Korea and start a new life in a completely different world. She chose not to bring Drascilla with her right away in order to make sure Jihoon had all of their affairs in order and that they'd be okay and supported.
Deavan expected Jihoon to have landed a full-time job and an apartment for them, but he was still living in his parents' house and broke the news they'd continue living there for a few months.
Deavan said it was "unacceptable" to be stuck sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a newborn and Jihoon's parents.
Jihoon admitted to Deavan it was hard for him to save money because he was financially in debt.
Jihoon apparently owed $30,000 (which included interest on a loan he had taken out to pay the original $15,000 fine) due to illegally selling used and lost phones, but at the time of their conversation, he had his debt down to $5,000.
"That's not the ideal life or dad I wanted for my children," Deavan said in a confessional. "For him to not take that seriously, I think I made a big mistake."
But Jihoon assured Deavan, "I now change jobs. I promise. Next time, I go to jail. I'm not doing illegal anymore, okay?"
Despite the red flags, Deavan and Jihoon still filed marriage papers so she could reside in Jihoon's country permanently. And three weeks later, they had a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Deavan documented her relationship with Jihoon in Summer through Fall 2019 on social media and started a small T-shirt business with Jihoon that was doing well at the time.
But Deavan unfortunately suffered a miscarriage with her third child. She announced on Instagram in October 2019 she had lost a baby.
On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan lamented how she was exhausted and overwhelmed raising two children by herself.
Deavan therefore flew back to South Korea with the intent of living there permanently. Deavan packed condoms because she said she didn't want to get pregnant again, and her mother Elicia joined her for the trip to help with Drascilla and Taeyang.
Deavan rented her family an apartment for one month until Jihoon could get them settled in a new place, but Deavan was in for a rude awakening.
Deavan said if Jihoon couldn't provide, he wasn't ready for a family and she'd have to return to America. She hoped that he was going to have "his sh-t together."
"He lied to me last time, so I'm really worried that he's lying to me again," Deavan said in a confessional. "I really hope Jihoon is ready for what's coming for him."
Jihoon later admitted to his friends he had "exaggerated" about how much money he was making when talking to Deavan over FaceTime.
"I don't really have a job," Jihoon admitted to the cameras. "I have a side job doing deliveries and it goes by the hour. It's a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I not have money, then Deavan's not come to Korea."
Jihoon's friends even thought Jihoon was making Korean men look bad.
Deavan then arrived in South Korea, which marked her second attempt to move there permanently. Jihoon hadn't seen Deavan in two months, and he said he was very excited to see her.
Jihoon and his parents picked Deavan, Elicia, Drascilla and Taeyang up at the airport, and Jihoon became increasingly more nervous because Elicia was allegedly "an angry person."
Deavan just traveled for 22 hours with two kids and so she was admittedly exhausted and ready for bed. Everyone piled into a yellow van, and Elicia immediately started yelling and "freaking out," according to Deavan.
Once they saw the apartment they'd be living in, Elicia appeared disgusted, and Jihoon's mother scolded her son for not checking the apartment before Deavan and her family traveled.
The place was broken down in a bad neighborhood, and Elicia vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t."
Deavan described the apartment building as "the ghetto of Korea" and said it wasn't even on a street -- it was in an alley and surrounded by trash and even toilets.
Elicia pulled Jihoon aside and gave him a piece of her mind by saying she had expected him to behave like a man and find a safe place for her daughter and grandkids to live.
Elicia appeared to be on the verge of tears and complained, "I am extremely disappointed in Jihoon," and Deavan was also "extremely angry" at her husband.
Deavan soon discovered the apartment was tiny, there was no stovetop or living room, and she barely had room for her suitcase. Deavan yelled at Jihoon, saying it was his fault because he should've been the one to find them an apartment to live in prior to her arrival.
"It just feels like I'm doing all the heavy lifting in this relationship and he has done nothing so far," Deavan noted in a confessional.
Deavan wasn't willing to stay in that apartment for a month, and she vented, "It's just to the point where I can't do it anymore."
Deavan was clearly tired of Jihoon's empty promises, and Jihoon acknowledged the situation was a mess and he had failed to earn back Deavan's trust. He called himself a total "idiot."
The next morning, Deavan complained that she was exhausted, sad and upset about the apartment.
Deavan told Jihoon that they should find a new apartment and he should help pay for it. Jihoon said he was trying hard to pay for everything, like a new house and Deavan moving to Korea, but she argued, "You didn't pay for that."
Jihoon asked Deavan not to be grumpy and said he'd pay for everything after working a little while longer.
"I have no money," Jihoon confessed.
"All the things I was worried about were true," Deavan said.
The pair tried to communicate through a language-translating piece of technology but it wasn't translating correctly and so the pair couldn't have a clear conversation.
"If I would have known you didn't have money, I wouldn't have came here," Deavan said. "Why do you keep lying to me?"
"To be honest, I wanted you to come here fast," Jihoon said. "If you're worried about money, you can leave here."
Jihoon asked Deavan to stay for a few months, but she threatened to leave when her mother was scheduled to leave. Deavan cried saying she had nothing to go home to but clearly had nothing in South Korea either.
Deavan was furious Jihoon had lied to her again, and Jihoon apologized for being selfish. Jihoon said he was working as a delivery driver part-time so he could rest when he wanted to rest.
He said he earned around $2,000-3,000 a month, but Deavan had been working 17 hours a day while raising two kids. She thought Jihoon working a part-time job so he could "take more naps" was "ridiculous."
Jihoon's mother apparently managed his money so he couldn't spend it on himself, and so he told Deavan that he was saving for a new house.
"It sounds like you didn't want to spend your money so you let me spend all my money, and now we're here and I don't have anything. I don't have money, I don't have a car," Deavan told Jihoon.
"I gave up everything for you, but you couldn't give up some time to work harder to help. My life is not a game. I have sacrificed a lot and you've sacrificed nothing, and I at this point, have lost all trust. If you loved me and the kids, you would've helped."
Jihoon replied, "You're right, I am so sorry. But I do love you."
"I don't think I want to be together anymore after this," Deavan noted. "I am going to get a hotel tonight with just my mom so I can be alone with the kids and think."
Jihoon said he had paid off his debt and so he thought he could start saving for his family but that was the wrong way to think and it was "stupid and selfish."
"I feel like [it's] game over," Jihoon said.
Deavan felt it was really sh-tty Jihoon had "tricked" her, and she didn't know what to do other than leaving the apartment and taking her children to a safe area. Deavan said she needed to figure out whether she was going to stay with Jihoon or go back to America and leave him.
Did Deavan end her relationship with Jihoon or is the90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple still together?
Jihoon seemingly gave away in early July he and Deavan are still together when he lashed out at trolls on Instagram, saying 90 Day Fiance is in his past and he now has a job that supports his family, meaning Deavan and her two kids.
After posting several 90 Day Fiance hashtags, Jihoon wrote, "To people who ask me to get a job, I'm always so kind to people who are kind to me first. But to those who are rude to me, I'm an assh-le to them. Distinguish between show and reality. And the show is in the past."
Jihoon continued, "I've said countless times that I have a job. My job is to deliver food. I earn enough money to take care of my family. If you read this and you tell me to get a job, from now on, I'm thinking of you as a goldfish with a memory of three seconds."
"I'll just ignore it and block it," he added. "Cuz I don't want to talk to fish, yeah think about it how crazy huh?! Bye."
Jihoon's post served as the caption to a screenshot of him slamming a hater.
"I'm working right now... You need to be logical. Don't be so old. I have a job. And my side job blocks a b-tch like you."
At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was also shown dealing with the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
The footage filmed earlier this year, around February or March, and was seemingly intended for TLC's90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined spinoff.
Deavan shared how COVID-19 was "very serious" where she is staying in South Korea. She said South Korea was the second country with the most infected people and so she and Jihoon were in quarantine.
Deavan admitted her daughter Drascilla was going stir crazy and her son Taeyang couldn't play outside.
Deavan also confirmed in the comments section of her post she is "definitely not pregnant" again.
In addition, Deavan often adds the hashtags #southkorea and #deavanandjihoon to her Instagram posts.
Going back to early June, Deavan conducted an interview with Access in which she said she was really excited for fans to see more of her relationship with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us," Deavan said.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan shared.
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."