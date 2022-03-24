South Korean girl group (G)I-dle has released a dance practice video for the single "Tomboy."

The K-pop stars shared a video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song.

The video shows the members of (G)I-dle perform the "Tomboy" choreography in a studio. The group wears coordinating black and white outfits.

"Tomboy" is the title track from (G)I-dle's debut album, I Never Die. (G)I-dle released the album and the "Tomboy" music video last week.

I Never Die also features the songs "Don't Stop," "Villain Dies," "Already," "Polaroid," "Escape," "Liar" and "My Bag."

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group is signed to Cube and made its debut in 2018.