South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is sharing new details about its debut album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars released a schedule for the album, I Never Die, on Friday.

(G)I-dle will release a track list for I Never Die on Monday, followed by a lyric poster March 1. Concept images will follow March 2, 3 and 4.

The group will release an audio snippet March 7 and music video teasers March 11 and 12.

(G)I-dle will share a poster for I Never Die on March 13. The group will release the album online March 14 and the physical version of the album March 15.

(G)I-dle announced I Never Die on Wednesday. The group shared a black and white comeback trailer for the album Thursday that showed the members standing under a spotlight.

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group is signed to Cube and made its debut in 2018.